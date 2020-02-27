Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are out

Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are out

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Exclusive: Badhaai Ho! Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's wedding details are outAs buzz around Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's April wedding gathers steam, mid-day has procured the first official proof of the couple's impending wedding. The two have applied for a marriage registration at the Bandra Family Court, a copy of which is in our possession. A source informs, "The duo submitted their application on...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published < > Embed
News video: An Exclusive, Individualized Wedding Dress Shopping Experience

An Exclusive, Individualized Wedding Dress Shopping Experience 07:02

 When it comes to your wedding day, many people seek to go beyond ordinary. That is especially true for finding the perfect wedding dress! The process of finding your dream dress can be stressful; that's why White Dress Bridal Boutique strives to provide an exceptional, exclusive, and individualized...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Milwaukee's Best Wedding Vendors Under One Roof [Video]Milwaukee's Best Wedding Vendors Under One Roof

There are so many aspects that go into planning a wedding, and finding the right vendors for your various needs can have you running all around town. But this weekend, you can find everything you need..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:18Published

Milwaukee's Best Wedding Vendors Under One Roof [Video]Milwaukee's Best Wedding Vendors Under One Roof

There are so many aspects that go into planning a wedding, and finding the right vendors for your various needs can have you running all around town. But this weekend, you can find everything you need..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Congratulations! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha register themselves for wedding — deets inside

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have recently visited the Bandra Family Court and submitted their application for marriage. Expect an announcement soon. Oh, how we...
Bollywood Life

Richa-Ali register themselves for wedding

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the wedding rumours of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Reports are rife that the Bollywood couple will be tying the knot in...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #MiddayExclusive | Badhaai Ho! #RichaChadha-#AliFazal's Wedding Details Are Out @RichaChadha @alifazal9 https://t.co/va5lkgYJk2 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.