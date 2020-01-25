Global  

Frankie Muniz Marries Longtime Girlfriend Paige Price

E! Online Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Frankie Muniz is a married man. The famed actor officially the tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Paige Price, last weekend in Phoenix, Ariz., Us Weekly reports....
News video: Frankie Muniz is a married man

Frankie Muniz is a married man 00:45

 Frankie Muniz has tied the knot with his girlfriend Paige Price.

