Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent' as Season 15 Judges!

Friday, 28 February 2020
Sofia Vergara is America’s Got Talent‘s newest judge! The 47-year-old Modern Family actress will serve as a judge on season 15 of the NBC reality series, Variety reports. Model Heidi Klum, 46, is returning as a judge as well for the first time since 2018. They join current judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with [...]
 Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have been asked to join the judging panel for the new series of 'America's Got Talent'.

