Sofia Vergara & Heidi Klum Join 'America's Got Talent' as Season 15 Judges!
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Sofia Vergara is America’s Got Talent‘s newest judge! The 47-year-old Modern Family actress will serve as a judge on season 15 of the NBC reality series, Variety reports. Model Heidi Klum, 46, is returning as a judge as well for the first time since 2018. They join current judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, with [...]
Past Idols Alejandro and Catie Turner inspired Julia Gargano to not only audition, but to perform an original song called 'Growing Pains'. Judge Katy Perry says next season people will be saying Julia..