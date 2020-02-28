Excited for release, Tiger Shroff shares a intriguing still from Baaghi 3
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Tiger Shroff is all set to own the year 2020 with his highly awaited film Baaghi 3. The actor had a great 2019 with his blockbuster hit film War and had previously owned 2018 with Baaghi 2 credited with the success of the entire franchise Baaghi. Excited upon the inching release of Baaghi 3, the actor shared a visual of 'Ronnie'...
Baaghi 3 star cast spotted on a promotion spree in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh twinned in black shirts while Shraddha Kapoor paired blue denims with a printed top. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will hit theatres on March 6. In an interview, the actors also shared their experience on...