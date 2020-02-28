Global  

Excited for release, Tiger Shroff shares a intriguing still from Baaghi 3

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Tiger Shroff is all set to own the year 2020 with his highly awaited film Baaghi 3. The actor had a great 2019 with his blockbuster hit film War and had previously owned 2018 with Baaghi 2 credited with the success of the entire franchise Baaghi. Excited upon the inching release of Baaghi 3, the actor shared a visual of 'Ronnie'...
News video: Tiger Shroff reveals why it was challenging to work with Riteish Deshmukh | Baaghi 3

Tiger Shroff reveals why it was challenging to work with Riteish Deshmukh | Baaghi 3 03:06

 Baaghi 3 star cast spotted on a promotion spree in Mumbai. Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh twinned in black shirts while Shraddha Kapoor paired blue denims with a printed top. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will hit theatres on March 6. In an interview, the actors also shared their experience on...

Public Review| 'Baaghi 3' [Video]Public Review| 'Baaghi 3'

Actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film "Baaghi 3" finally hits the silver screens today. #Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi #Bollywood

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:31Published

Tiger Shroff unveils 'Baaghi 3' hoarding in his unique style [Video]Tiger Shroff unveils 'Baaghi 3' hoarding in his unique style

Actor Tiger Shroff is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film "Baaghi 3". The actor unveiled a huge poster of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. #Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:40Published


Tiger Shroff: I have worked the hardest in third installment of Baaghi

Ahead of the release of the third instalment of his action franchise Baaghi, actor Tiger Shroff on Monday said that he has worked the hardest in this...
Mid-Day

'At the end of the day, it's just a film': Tiger Shroff defends 'wiping off Syria' comment in 'Baaghi 3'

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also features Sharddha Kapoor and has a cameo by Jackie Shroff, who plays the on-screen father of Tiger and Riteish's...
DNA


