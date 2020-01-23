Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Delhi Clashes: Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

Delhi Clashes: Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
"Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded", Pink Floyd co-founder and legendary musician Roger Waters said recently as he read out Delhi student Aamir Aziz's poem at a protest here and described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as "fascist" and "racist". The 76-year-old singer-lyricist was participating in a protest last...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist' 01:14

 Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh [Video]Pink Floyd Co-Founder Roger Waters Bringing 2020 Tour To Pittsburgh

Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd, announced his 2020 tour and he’s stopping in Pittsburgh. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega’, calls Narendra Modi a ‘fascist’

The legendary musician was at a protest in London demanding the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, where he made a reference to the anti-CAA protests...
Hindu

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has accused “the powers that be” of “trying to kill” Julian Assange ahead of the start of the WikiLeaks founder’s...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Deepsanchi

Solja 🕊 RT @Onmanorama: In recent days, at least 32 people have been killed in communal violence triggered by clashes between pro and anti-CAA grou… 12 hours ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama In recent days, at least 32 people have been killed in communal violence triggered by clashes between pro and anti-… https://t.co/Z2t2euucPm 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.