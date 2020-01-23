Delhi Clashes: Pink Floyd's Roger Waters describes CAA as 'fascist'

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

"Everything will be remembered, Everything recorded", Pink Floyd co-founder and legendary musician Roger Waters said recently as he read out Delhi student Aamir Aziz's poem at a protest here and described the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as "fascist" and "racist". The 76-year-old singer-lyricist was participating in a protest last... 👓 View full article

