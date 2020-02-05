Fox’s Trish Regan Calls for Political Unity, Attacks Dems and Blames CNN for Stoking ‘National Coronavirus Panic’

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Fox Business’ Trish Regan called for putting aside partisan differences during the ongoing public health crisis, as she lashed out at CNN for trying to “stoke a national coronavirus panic” and hosted a GOP Congressman who blasted Democrats for “tanking the market.” Throughout her Thursday night show, Regan kept teasing an upcoming segment where she […] 👓 View full article

