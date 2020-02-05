Global  

Fox’s Trish Regan Calls for Political Unity, Attacks Dems and Blames CNN for Stoking ‘National Coronavirus Panic’

Mediaite Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Fox Business’ Trish Regan called for putting aside partisan differences during the ongoing public health crisis, as she lashed out at CNN for trying to “stoke a national coronavirus panic” and hosted a GOP Congressman who blasted Democrats for “tanking the market.” Throughout her Thursday night show, Regan kept teasing an upcoming segment where she […]
