Grey's Anatomy Is Giving Justin Chambers and Alex Karev a Farewell Episode

Justin Chambers will get an actual goodbye on next week's Grey's Anatomy. Since it was announced in January that Chambers, who has been a cast member since the show's pilot,...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Grey's Anatomy S16E15 Snowblind Grey's Anatomy 16x15 "Snowblind" Season 16 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - Meredith and Carina question DeLuca’s uncharacteristic behavior when he volunteers to perform a life-threatening task during a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:30Published 1 week ago Grey's Anatomy S16E14 A Diagnosis Grey's Anatomy 16x14 "A Diagnosis" Season 16 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - DeLuca is irritated after Meredith takes over his patient Suzanne whose symptoms continue to stump the doctors at Grey Sloan... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:30Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Talks About Handling Alex's Departure With 'Caution' & Will Give the Audience 'Clarity' While Grey’s Anatomy fans are still shocked about Justin Chambers‘ sudden exit of the show, showrunner Krista Vernoff has revealed that clarity about...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Did Grey's Anatomy Just Break Meredith and DeLuca Up for Good? Grey's Anatomy certainly seems to be having a good time destroying every relationship in its path. Not a single couple's going strong after tonight's episode,...

E! Online 1 week ago





Tweets about this