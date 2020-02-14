Global  

'Grey's Anatomy' Will Send Off Justin Chambers' Alex Karev in This Episode

Just Jared Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
As we continue crying over Justin Chambers no longer being on Grey’s Anatomy, we now know how his character, Alex Karev, will officially be sent off. The 49-year-old actor’s last on-screen appearance in the series was in November 2019 – before Alex returned home to take care of his mom – but he will receive [...]
