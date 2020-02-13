Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan's 'favourite cricketer' Jemimah Rodrigues aces 'Haan main galat'

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kartik Aaryan's "favourite crickter" Jemimah Rodrigues shook a leg on the song "Haan main galat" from his latest release "Loev Aaj Kal", and the young actor is simply loving it.



Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of Rodrigues dancing to the beats of the number. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen grooving along... 👓 View full article

