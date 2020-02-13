Global  

Watch Video: Kartik Aaryan's 'favourite cricketer' Jemimah Rodrigues aces 'Haan main galat'

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Kartik Aaryan's "favourite crickter" Jemimah Rodrigues shook a leg on the song "Haan main galat" from his latest release "Loev Aaj Kal", and the young actor is simply loving it.

Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of Rodrigues dancing to the beats of the number. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen grooving along...
News video: Kartik Aaryan beats 'Rajasthani cold' with morning soccer session

Kartik Aaryan beats 'Rajasthani cold' with morning soccer session 00:14

 Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" here, flaunted some soccer skills between shots to beat the "Rajasthani cold".Karik shared a video of himself playing soccer with two boys. He seen sporting a white t-shirt, floroscent jacket, track pants and a cap. He captioned...

