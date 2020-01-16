Global  

Here's how Deepika Padukone is bringing back her Cocktail days

Mid-Day Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Whether it is acing the traditional -edgy look in Ram-Leela or carrying the simple silhouettes in Piku and much more- Deepika Padukone's style game has always been a hit and relatable to the ladies out there who just want to get their hands on her wardrobe. Just a look-reveal and her sartorial picks become a rage, without fail....
Recent related news from verified sources

Bringing 'Cocktail' days back! Anaita Shroff Adajania to style Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra's next

Anaita Shroff Adajania who brought 'Veronica' wardrobe to us is going to style Deepika Padukone for her next film with Shakun Batra.
DNA

Deepika Padukone's role in Shakun Batra's film to resemble her character, Veronica, from Cocktail

Deepika Padukone's film Cocktail stays fresh in our minds when it comes to chic and sexy fashion outlook. Anaita Shroff Adajania who brought Veronica wardrobe to...
Bollywood Life


