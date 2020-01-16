Here's how Deepika Padukone is bringing back her Cocktail days

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Whether it is acing the traditional -edgy look in Ram-Leela or carrying the simple silhouettes in Piku and much more- Deepika Padukone's style game has always been a hit and relatable to the ladies out there who just want to get their hands on her wardrobe. Just a look-reveal and her sartorial picks become a rage, without fail.... 👓 View full article

