The Invisible Man Movie Review: Atmospheric, taut, suspenseful but not entirely credible Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

**The Invisible Man

**A; Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi*

*Cast: Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, Amali Golden, Benedict Hardie, Zara Michales*

*Director: Leigh Whannell*

*Rating:

**



Leigh Whannell's makeover of the 1933 classic Universal monster movie, The Invisible Man has a #MeToo... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ryan Jay Reviews "The Call of the Wild" Thinking about seeing a movie this weekend, but are worried it won't be worth your time or money? Well, we have you covered! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru,.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:46Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this