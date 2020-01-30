Global  

Green Day Scraps Asia Tour Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Friday, 28 February 2020
The legendary punk rock trio have postponed their scheduled tour of Asia, which was due to kick early next month.
Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away [Video]Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away

Chinese tour groups have been banned from travelling abroad due to outbreak - and this has decimated Thailand's tourism industry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published

BSO Cancels Tour In East Asia Because Of Coronavirus [Video]BSO Cancels Tour In East Asia Because Of Coronavirus

WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published


Rock band Green Day among musicians pulling out of Asia tour dates

U.S. rock band Green Day on Friday called off all of the Asian shows in its upcoming world tour because of the coronavirus outbreak, the latest music act to pull...
Reuters India

BTS and Green Day cancel shows in Asia amid concerns about coronavirus

BTS and Green Day are canceling their upcoming tour dates in Asian cities due to coronavirus concerns. The virus has claimed 2,858 lives.
USATODAY.com

