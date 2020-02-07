Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > HIT movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

HIT movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Indian Express Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks [Video]Movie Review Malang | Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani | #TutejaTalks

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s Malang is now running in theatres. Apart from the crackling chemistry of the pair that is evident in the trailers it also promises to be an exciting thriller also..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review and release LIVE UPDATES


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnSari__k

AnSari K RT @ieEntertainment: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about @dulQuer starrer #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal https://t.co/… 24 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s HIT movie review and release LIVE UPDATES https://t.co/PPAzku3Iev https://t.co/INaMcM3eJ6 37 minutes ago

BollyWorldTV

Bollywood World TV New post (Thappad movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Praises pour in for Anubhav Sinha directorial) has been pu… https://t.co/zN3A3hAiX4 1 hour ago

Watch_Bollywood

Bollywood World News Thappad movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Praises pour in for Anubhav Sinha directorial https://t.co/GPWlU0ceKh https://t.co/csKXXYQ5wt 2 hours ago

ieEntertainment

Indian Express Entertainment Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about @dulQuer starrer #KannumKannumKollaiyadithaal https://t.co/oSqeM7qqoG 2 hours ago

manojde27

Manoj Kumar De Thappad movie review and release LIVE UPDATES https://t.co/RFf8WPveKp 4 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Thappad movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Taapsee film opens to good reviews https://t.co/MauusirPxj https://t.co/PcD5V9J8tw 5 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @ieEntertainment: Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about @taapsee starrer #Thappad https://t.co/ep2HeIBvFv 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.