Posters out! Tiger Shroff is all set to star in Heropanti 2!

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Heropanti was released in 2014 and also marked the debut of Tiger Shroff in Bollywood. The makers have now announced its next installment of its successful franchise with Heropanti 2.



The makers took to their social media and shared, "From the house of Nadiadwala Grandson, here comes another franchise Presenting... 👓 View full article

