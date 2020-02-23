Garth Brooks wears 'Sanders' shirt at Michigan show, gets attacked online

Global  

Country music legend Garth Brooks posted a picture of himself in a Sanders jersey after his show Saturday night in Detroit, which created a bit of confusion and outrage from some of his fans.
Recent related videos from verified sources

WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert [Video]WATCH: Garth Brooks honors Barry Sanders at Detroit concert

Country superstar Garth Brooks owned Ford Field on Saturday night as he and 70,000 other gave as much they had for more than two hours.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

