Fans compare Heropanti 2 poster to John Wick

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently busy promoting his film ‘Baaghi 3’, made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti’ in 2014 alongside Kriti Sanon. Today, the actor shared the news of its second instalment along with the first look posters on social media.
