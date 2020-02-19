Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > May be Shah Rukh Khan should make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge 2: Gauri Khan on Donald Trump mentioning film in speech

May be Shah Rukh Khan should make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge 2: Gauri Khan on Donald Trump mentioning film in speech

Zee News Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump, during his India visit, spoke of DDLJ as one of the `classic films` that the Indian film industry has given to the world, leaving SRK fans in a frenzy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fights For LGBTQ Rights [Video]Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fights For LGBTQ Rights

During a hearing on Capitol Hill about President Donald Trump’s administration’s assault on the LGBTQ community, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made a passionate speech about equality.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:12Published

US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK's DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sholay' In His Grand Speech [Video]US President Donald Trumph PRAISES SRK"s DDLJ, Amitabh Bachchan's "Sholay" In His Grand Speech

US President Donald Trump pleasantly surprised the lakhs of attendees at his ‘Namaste Trump’ event when he mentioned Bollywood hits like Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

After Barack Obama, Donald Trump mentions Shah Rukh Khan's DDLJ on maiden India visit; YRF reacts

The mention of the film, along with making SRK fans go into a frenzy also was a reminder of former US President Barack Obama's visit to India in 2015.
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Shershaah: Shah Rukh Khan will have a CAMEO in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film?

Bollywood News: Karan Johar narrated the script to SRK and he immediately gave his nod. The makers wanted a top actor to enhance the scenes with starry presence...
Bollywood Life


Tweets about this

VivekSrkian33

#Onward RT @PeepingMoon: #GauriKhan reacts to #DonalTrump mentioning #ShahRukhKhan's #DDLJ in his speech, says 'sequel is the actor's next plan' #… 20 minutes ago

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon #GauriKhan reacts to #DonalTrump mentioning #ShahRukhKhan's #DDLJ in his speech, says 'sequel is the actor's next p… https://t.co/bIEQOS1KZ8 24 minutes ago

JayantSaptarshi

Jayant Saptarshi INTERVIEW: 'Shah Rukh Khan Is Doing What The Government Should Be Doing' - Sanjay Mishra https://t.co/Z8yCo6V5Zr 1 hour ago

AadilSRKian_

AADILKHAN RT @iamJagatjit45: Indians should celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan. - Barack Obama SRK - PRIDE OF OUR COUNTRY ❤️ #HappyBirthdaySR… 4 hours ago

JayantSaptarshi

Jayant Saptarshi INTERVIEW: 'Shah Rukh Khan Is Doing What The Government Should Be Doing' - Sanjay Mishra https://t.co/uP4mj8s7Sf 4 hours ago

SRKianYash_

𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 𝐒𝐑𝐊𝐢𝐚𝐧 ❤️ RT @latestly: Gauri Khan Jokes About Shah Rukh Khan's Career Move, Says He Should Become a Designer as He Is Not Doing Any Movie Right Now… 5 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Gauri Khan Jokes About Shah Rukh Khan's Career Move, Says He Should Become a Designer as He Is Not Doing Any Movie… https://t.co/nt0r6fnsZB 19 hours ago

vinayakghonge4

Vinayak Ghonge RT @PeepingMoon: #ChaiyyaChaiyya should be untouched, no need for a recreation: #MalaikaArora #ShahRukhKhan #DilSe @SonyTV #IndiasBestDan… 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.