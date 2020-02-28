Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Shraddha all praise for Tiger's Heropanti 2

Shraddha all praise for Tiger's Heropanti 2

IndiaTimes Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Tiger Shroff took to social media earlier in the day to share his first look from his next project 'Heropanti 2'. While fans have been going gaga over the announcement, Tiger's upcoming film 'Baaghi 3' co-star was all praise for his look.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Shraddha all praise for Tiger’s Heropanti 2 https://t.co/h1aRfMYLVi https://t.co/yWtVvylgBp 27 minutes ago

Today2410

Today24 Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for her ‘Baaghi 3’ co-star Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ first look – Times of India… https://t.co/XVVgGbXf4r 46 minutes ago

SitesBusiness

FILMY BEATS Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for her ‘Baaghi 3’ co-star Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ first look | Hindi Movie News… https://t.co/g5P0WuGroM 52 minutes ago

INDIANBLOGGER10

INDIAN BLOGGER Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for her ‘Baaghi 3’ co-star Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ first look | Hindi Movie News… https://t.co/dIKjAzpedF 52 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.