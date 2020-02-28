Shraddha all praise for Tiger's Heropanti 2 Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tiger Shroff took to social media earlier in the day to share his first look from his next project 'Heropanti 2'. While fans have been going gaga over the announcement, Tiger's upcoming film 'Baaghi 3' co-star was all praise for his look. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this MG Dumasia Shraddha all praise for Tiger’s Heropanti 2 https://t.co/h1aRfMYLVi https://t.co/yWtVvylgBp 27 minutes ago Today24 Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for her ‘Baaghi 3’ co-star Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ first look – Times of India… https://t.co/XVVgGbXf4r 46 minutes ago FILMY BEATS Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for her ‘Baaghi 3’ co-star Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ first look | Hindi Movie News… https://t.co/g5P0WuGroM 52 minutes ago INDIAN BLOGGER Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for her ‘Baaghi 3’ co-star Tiger Shroff’s ‘Heropanti 2’ first look | Hindi Movie News… https://t.co/dIKjAzpedF 52 minutes ago