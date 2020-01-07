Global  

Anthony Avalos Wiki: Netflix’s “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez” Highlight Another Child Abuse Story

Friday, 28 February 2020
Netflix’s The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez sheds light on the failure of the system that was set up to protect children from abuse. Eight-year-old Gabriel Fernandez’s 2013 death has been referenced in similar cases recently, including Anthony Avalos. He too died in 2018 under circumstances similar to Fernandez. With the Netflix docu-series, Avalos’ story has […]

