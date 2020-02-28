Global  

SL Links With Pa Salieu On 'Hit The Block'

Friday, 28 February 2020
It's an ice cold new single...

*SL* and *Pa Salieu* collide on new single 'Hit The Block'.

Peckham-born, Croydon-raised rapper SL returns with a new single, and it's an ice cold collaboration with a rising star.

The formidable Pa Salieu collides with SL on 'Hit The Block', and it finds the two UK rap artists coming of age.

Pasting together elements of afro-swing, drill, and grime, the rock hard production is the perfect platform for these two wordsmiths.

Pushing each other to a new level, 'Hit The Block' has an eerie sub-zero minimalism at its core.

The full video is also online, with SL and Pa Salieu moving through London streets amid an inventive fusion of monochrome and colour.

Tune in now.

