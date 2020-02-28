Global  

Watch: G Herbo Completely Bodies Funk Flex’s Hot 97 Freestyle: “Long Live Juice WRLD, Might Do A Perc Today”

SOHH Friday, 28 February 2020
Watch: G Herbo Completely Bodies Funk Flex’s Hot 97 Freestyle: “Long Live Juice WRLD, Might Do A Perc Today”Chicago rapper G Herbo is on his work grind. The hip-hop star pulled through to radio veteran Funk Flex‘s Hot 97 show this week to deliver an epic freestyle session. Big Facts: On Friday, Funk Flex let loose the Herbo freestyle workout. Before You Go: Herbo and Flex both made sure to plug the freestyle […]

