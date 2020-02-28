When Salman flirted with Bhagyashree

Global  

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s romance from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ was innocent, sweet and all things adorable. While shooting for this Sooraj Barjatya film, Bhagyashree was already committed to Himalay Dassani, her present day husband. And interestingly during the shoot of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, Salman flirted with his leading lady, only to irritate her. In an interview with ETimes, Bhagyashree had revealed, “Salman was the first to know about my relationship with Himalay during the shoot of the song, ‘Dil Deewana’. He would follow me around and hum the song in my ear. I kept warning him that people will start talking about us. After irritating me for half-a-day, he said that he knew about Himalay. He even suggested that I call Himalay to the location.” Apparently Salman and Himalay have met only once.
