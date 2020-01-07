Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Isauro Aguirre Wiki: Facts About Pearl Fernandez’s Boyfriend Who Abused Gabriel Fernandez

Isauro Aguirre Wiki: Facts About Pearl Fernandez’s Boyfriend Who Abused Gabriel Fernandez

Earn The Necklace Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Netflix’s The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez has highlighted the story of Gabriel Fernandez who died in 2013 after being subjected to torture and abuse. The docu-series exposes the failure of the system that was supposed to protect children like him. Because the reports of abuse were not acted upon, Gabriel died at the hands of […]

The post Isauro Aguirre Wiki: Facts About Pearl Fernandez’s Boyfriend Who Abused Gabriel Fernandez appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Gabriel the Great' recovering from horrific abuse as Rescue seeks justice [Video]'Gabriel the Great' recovering from horrific abuse as Rescue seeks justice

Gabriel was beaten and tortured, and a local veterinarian says it's the worst case he's ever seen. Now his rescuers are seeking justice.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:37Published

Charges Thrown Out Against Social Workers In Gabriel Fernandez Case [Video]Charges Thrown Out Against Social Workers In Gabriel Fernandez Case

The four social workers were accused of child abuse and falsifying records in the torture and murder of the 8-year-old Palmdale boy in 2013. DeMarco Morgan reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pearl Fernandez Wiki: Facts About Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother

When The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez premiered on Netflix on February 26, viewers weren’t prepared for this roller-coaster. As heartbroken as they are for...
Earn The Necklace

‘Trials of Gabriel Fernandez': 9 Most Shocking Details About the Murder at Heart of Netflix Documentary

‘Trials of Gabriel Fernandez': 9 Most Shocking Details About the Murder at Heart of Netflix DocumentaryGabriel Fernandez was only 8 years old when he was brutally murdered by his mother Pearl and her boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre. And as detailed in Netflix’s...
The Wrap Also reported by •Earn The Necklace

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.