Jhené Aiko, Future + Miguel Are An Entire Vibe In Chill AF New HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING (H.O.E.) Video

SOHH Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Jhené Aiko, Future + Miguel Are An Entire Vibe In Chill AF New HAPPINESS OVER EVERYTHING (H.O.E.) VideoR&B singer Jhené Aiko is really raising the stakes these days. The popular crooner has come through this week with her new Future and Miguel-featured “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” music video premiere. Big Facts: This week, Jhené delivered the must-hear and must-see visual to the masses. High-Key Details: The anthem is one of the fire […]

