Chris Coelen RT @chrisharnick: I talked to #LoveIsBlind stars @Need4LSpeed & @markanthonycue about regrets, life lessons & all those obstacles: https://… 51 seconds ago

lucas guy RT @enews: With Very Different Endings, These Love Is Blind Stars Wouldn't Change a Thing https://t.co/o75vWbOpTs 2 minutes ago

Chris Harnick I talked to #LoveIsBlind stars @Need4LSpeed & @markanthonycue about regrets, life lessons & all those obstacles: https://t.co/tvBfDW92Lw 9 minutes ago

E! News With Very Different Endings, These Love Is Blind Stars Wouldn't Change a Thing https://t.co/o75vWbOpTs 11 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut With Very Different Endings, These Love Is Blind Stars Wouldn't Change a Thing https://t.co/PwMvgWYl0g https://t.co/z2xOVVrjg3 11 minutes ago

GWP DIGITAL With Very Different Endings, These Love Is Blind Stars Wouldn't Change a Thing https://t.co/MBHBWl5m51 https://t.co/vM9pO305hg 11 minutes ago

Manfred Rosenberg #netflixtvreality_tvtop_storiesapple_newsentertainment With Very Different Endings, These Love Is Blind Stars Would… https://t.co/ewV70pBT2m 11 minutes ago