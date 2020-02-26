Global  

David Byrne’s Got Jokes in ‘SNL’ Promo With John Mulaney: Watch

Billboard.com Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
The Talking Heads legend appears in the promos for this weekend's "SNL," hosted by comedian John Mulaney.
