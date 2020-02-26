The Talking Heads legend appears in the promos for this weekend's "SNL," hosted by comedian John Mulaney.



Recent related news from verified sources Pete Davidson Reveals He's a Whole New Man in SNL Promo With John Mulaney Pete Davidson is new and improved. In a new promo for this week's episode of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Pete's BFF John Mulaney, Pete reveals that he's a...

E! Online 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Son Of A Gun! Ent Tomorrow night, John Mulaney will be hosting SNL once again, this time with musical guest David Byrne. The two shou… https://t.co/Eox8XfzaGz 1 day ago X101 Always Classic Music News: David Byrne jokes around in ‘SNL’ promo ahead of this weekend’s performance https://t.co/XDuzIAUVcO Mo… https://t.co/Cg9e8Q0776 2 days ago ABC Air Power David Byrne jokes around in 'SNL' promo ahead of this weekend's performance 2 days ago carlotta harrington David Byrne’s Got Jokes in ‘SNL’ Promo With John Mulaney: Watch https://t.co/racJwPLvBb https://t.co/32BjsDbfSQ 2 days ago