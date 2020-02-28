Oprah Winfrey Still Emotional Over the Moment Joan Rivers Called Her Fat Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

During a recent interview on 'The Talk', the media mogul admits she still feels shame about her mid-1980s debut on 'The Tonight Show' when the comedienne surprised her with the weight question. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this