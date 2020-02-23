Dakota Johnson & Tracee Ellis Ross Star in 'The High Note' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross are teaming up on the big screen. The stars join Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman in The High Note, hitting theaters on May 8. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson Here’s a plot summary: “Set in the dazzling world [...]
Release Date: May 8, 2020
