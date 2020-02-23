Global  

Dakota Johnson & Tracee Ellis Ross Star in 'The High Note' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

Just Jared Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross are teaming up on the big screen. The stars join Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard and Bill Pullman in The High Note, hitting theaters on May 8. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson Here’s a plot summary: “Set in the dazzling world [...]
News video: The High Note - Official Trailer

The High Note - Official Trailer 02:24

 Check out the official trailer for The High Note starring Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Ice Cube! Release Date: May 8, 2020 The High Note is a comedy movie directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Flora Greeson. It stars Dakota...

Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross In 'The High Note' First Trailer [Video]Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross In 'The High Note' First Trailer

Ice Cube, Dakota Johnson, Bill Pullman, June Diane Raphael, Tracee Ellis Ross and more star in this first trailer for 'The High Note'. A superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant are..

'The High Note' Trailer [Video]'The High Note' Trailer

The High Note Trailer - Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie is Grace's..

The High Note trailer: Dakota Johnson and Tracy Ellis Ross star in this musical drama


Tracee Ellis Ross, Anthony Anderson, & Yara Shahidi Step Out for NAACP Image Awards 2020

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson hit the red carpet 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 22) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif....
