Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!
Friday, 28 February 2020 () Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi are making a legendary stop. The 35-year-old royal and the 57-year-old rocker teamed up together at the famed Abbey Road Studios on Friday (February 28) to record a new version of a song in support of Harry‘s Invictus Games, founded in 2014 for injured, wounded and sick armed forces [...]
Britain's Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans' choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that... Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News •ContactMusic
