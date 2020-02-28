Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!

Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!

Just Jared Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi are making a legendary stop. The 35-year-old royal and the 57-year-old rocker teamed up together at the famed Abbey Road Studios on Friday (February 28) to record a new version of a song in support of Harry‘s Invictus Games, founded in 2014 for injured, wounded and sick armed forces [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios

UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios 00:51

 Britain&apos;s Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans&apos; choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios [Video]Duke of Sussex joins Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios

The Duke of Sussex has joined US rock star Jon Bon Jovi at the famous Abbey Road Studios in north London where they have recorded a charity single with the Invictus Games Choir. The choir sang Bon..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 04:38Published

Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess of Sussex was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family [Video]Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess of Sussex was 'lovely addition' to Royal Family

Dame Helen Mirren thought Duchess Meghan was a great "addition" to the Royal Family and thinks it's a huge "loss" she and Harry have decided to step back as senior royals.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios

Britain's Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans' choir, in one of his last engagements...
Reuters

The prince and the pop star work on charity single in London

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry joined Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday as the singer recorded a charity single to support the foundation that...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsContactMusic

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nichollsanne

Anne Nicholls RT @5_News: Prince Harry was seen stepping into a recording booth with Bon Jovi during his visit to Abbey Road Studios today. The pair wer… 3 minutes ago

5_News

Channel 5 News Prince Harry was seen stepping into a recording booth with Bon Jovi during his visit to Abbey Road Studios today.… https://t.co/E5gVnBe8Ta 8 minutes ago

GLAMOURBOIDEVON

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @JustJared: Prince Harry teams up with Jon Bon Jovi to record a special version of a song for an important reason - and Bon Jovi has a h… 11 minutes ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas Prince Harry Meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London This comes after Harry has returned from relocating… https://t.co/akk4AOPa8B 42 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!… https://t.co/O1Dlx4Lf6x 50 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!… https://t.co/WEtkSzPaDr 50 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!… https://t.co/rXPZVJAzfV 50 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Prince Harry teams up with Jon Bon Jovi to record a special version of a song for an important reason - and Bon Jov… https://t.co/wiw6I2Q1xm 53 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.