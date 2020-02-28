Anne Nicholls RT @5_News: Prince Harry was seen stepping into a recording booth with Bon Jovi during his visit to Abbey Road Studios today. The pair wer… 3 minutes ago Channel 5 News Prince Harry was seen stepping into a recording booth with Bon Jovi during his visit to Abbey Road Studios today.… https://t.co/E5gVnBe8Ta 8 minutes ago DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @JustJared: Prince Harry teams up with Jon Bon Jovi to record a special version of a song for an important reason - and Bon Jovi has a h… 11 minutes ago kristoferkawas Prince Harry Meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road Studios in London This comes after Harry has returned from relocating… https://t.co/akk4AOPa8B 42 minutes ago Shatta Bandle Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!… https://t.co/O1Dlx4Lf6x 50 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!… https://t.co/WEtkSzPaDr 50 minutes ago Global Connect+ Prince Harry & Jon Bon Jovi Visit Abbey Road Studios to Record a Song Together for an Important Cause!… https://t.co/rXPZVJAzfV 50 minutes ago JustJared.com Prince Harry teams up with Jon Bon Jovi to record a special version of a song for an important reason - and Bon Jov… https://t.co/wiw6I2Q1xm 53 minutes ago