Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

G.O.O.D. Music singer Teyana Taylor made sure to have her presence felt at Paris Fashion Week. The hip-hop crooner has come through with a batch of new pics from the high-end luxury clothing extravaganza. Big Facts: Over the past few hours, Taylor has flooded her Instagram page with epic PFW moments. High-Key Details: Earlier in […]



The post Teyana Taylor Shines Black Queen Magic In New Paris Fashion Week Pics: “Rickyana All Owens” appeared first on . G.O.O.D. Music singer Teyana Taylor made sure to have her presence felt at Paris Fashion Week. The hip-hop crooner has come through with a batch of new pics from the high-end luxury clothing extravaganza. Big Facts: Over the past few hours, Taylor has flooded her Instagram page with epic PFW moments. High-Key Details: Earlier in […]The post Teyana Taylor Shines Black Queen Magic In New Paris Fashion Week Pics: “Rickyana All Owens” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

