Mariah Carey Throws a Little Shade at the Grammys!

Just Jared Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Mariah Carey is getting in a little dig at the Grammys. The Caution diva provided a playfully shady response to a fan on Thursday (February 28) regarding her outfit. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah Carey “Mariah Carey is always dressed like she’s accepting a Grammy and I love it,” one fan wrote [...]
