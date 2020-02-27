Global  

Chris Wallace Says Trump Coronavirus Presser ‘Clearly Didn’t’ Ease Concerns: ‘The Next Day The Markets Fell’

Mediaite Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Chris Wallace had some relatively sharp criticism for President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, saying that Trump's press conference "clearly didn't" ease concerns, and contributed to the stock market freefall.
 President Donald Trump told Americans on Wednesday that the risk from coronavirus remained "very low," and placed Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the U.S. response to the looming global health crisis. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

