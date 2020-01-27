Global  

Lizzo Is Being Sued by Songwriters for 'Truth Hurts' - Find Out Why

Just Jared Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Lizzo is being sued for her smash single, “Truth Hurts.” Three songwriters filed a countersuit in a federal court on Friday (February 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lizzo The three: brothers Justin Raisen and Jeremiah Raisen, and Justin “Yves” Rothman, were originally sued by Lizzo to seek a determination that they did [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Lizzo Wins Three Grammys [Video]Lizzo Wins Three Grammys

Lizzo kicked off the Grammy Awards show by dedicating the night to basketball player, Kobe Bryant. She then sang a medley of her songs “Cuz I Love You” and “Truth Hurts.” According to Reuters,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Lizzo Opens Grammy Performance With Kobe Bryan Shoutout: 'Tonight Is For Kobe' | Billboard News [Video]Lizzo Opens Grammy Performance With Kobe Bryan Shoutout: 'Tonight Is For Kobe' | Billboard News

Lizzo kicked off the 62nd annual Grammy awards with a performance that was nothing, but good as hell.

Credit: Billboard Events     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Lizzo Sued Back by Songwriters Over ‘Truth Hurts’

Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who were sued by Lizzo in October, claim that the hit song’s key line came from another song they had written with her.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •The WrapBillboard.comAceShowbiz

Lizzo & Janelle Monae Arrive in Style for NAACP Image Awards 2020

Lizzo and Janelle Monae both hit the red carpet at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday (February 22) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. The...
Just Jared

