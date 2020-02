Carlos Ramsanz RT @THR: "I've been offered two movies and I am in both of them. Yeah I think you got him," John Mulaney said in response to Mayor Pete But… 23 hours ago JustJared.com .@PeteButtigieg's dream star to play him in a biopic is John Mulaney (@mulaney) - See what he had to say about it o… https://t.co/QRl68CiHZu 1 day ago Shatta Bandle John Mulaney Responds to Pete Buttigieg Wanting Him To Portray Him In A Biopic! https://t.co/tA44LSFhCo https://t.co/53eCAC1eyF 1 day ago Kim Kardashian John Mulaney Responds to Pete Buttigieg Wanting Him To Portray Him In A Biopic! https://t.co/PjEjwARrZY https://t.co/8PNM5oiVtN 1 day ago Global Connect+ John Mulaney Responds to Pete Buttigieg Wanting Him To Portray Him In A Biopic! https://t.co/KHiTKfQ8Jc https://t.co/afrskABTJb 1 day ago Live Feed John Mulaney Responds to Pete Buttigieg Wanting the Comedian to Play Him in a Biopic https://t.co/7uBXoNNEM5 2 days ago The Hollywood Reporter "I've been offered two movies and I am in both of them. Yeah I think you got him," John Mulaney said in response to… https://t.co/1GRacvYCCJ 2 days ago