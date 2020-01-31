Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a ‘Disaster’ for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Repping Beverage Co.’s
Friday, 28 February 2020 () A poll this week ripping Corona beer amidst growing concern around the coronavirus was reported by CNN and Fox News Friday morning, but its complete results tell a different story.
