Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a ‘Disaster’ for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Repping Beverage Co.’s

Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a ‘Disaster’ for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Repping Beverage Co.’s

Mediaite Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
A poll this week ripping Corona beer amidst growing concern around the coronavirus was reported by CNN and Fox News Friday morning, but its complete results tell a different story.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs

Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs 01:15

 Coronavirus Could Cost Trump the Election, Warns Goldman Sachs Goldman Sachs analysts released the assessment in a report published Wednesday night. Goldman Sachs Report, via CNN Analysts further stated that a key predictor of presidential winners has been economic performance in the second quarter...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Corona Beer-Coronavirus Controversy [Video]Corona Beer-Coronavirus Controversy

A survey shows that 38% of Americans wouldn't buy Corona beer "under any circumstances" because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and another 14% said they wouldn't order a Corona in public.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:40Published

A surprising number of people think Coronavirus is related to drinking Corona beer [Video]A surprising number of people think Coronavirus is related to drinking Corona beer

Research by Google shows a surprising number of people think the Coronavirus is related to drinking Corona beer.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Because of coronavirus, some people aren't drinking Corona beer

While the illness has nothing to do with the beer, poll suggests the suds brand could suffer from public misperception.
CBS News Also reported by •OilPrice.com

‘Corona Beer Virus?’ The Global Epidemic Is Taking a Real-Life Toll on the Beverage


TIME Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

iDougradio

Doug Kellett Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a 'Disaster' for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Repping Beverage… https://t.co/BreQeJvzJd 18 minutes ago

tavlesh

Tavlesh Just to be abundantly clear: survey conducted by a PR firm also in the beverage biz. Almost as if they knew the bu… https://t.co/4E0kVY3cUU 27 minutes ago

Truth_Quest30

Ryk Comerford @CreativeWisdom_ @CNN It's really a fake story put out by a PR firm for competitors of Corona. https://t.co/S1vBNDbkfU 44 minutes ago

JBMcKane

Jonathan McKane #coronabeer Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a 'Disaster' for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Reppi… https://t.co/XIWtlLK8GK 45 minutes ago

beauxtx1

Corporate Media Watchdog RT @Mediaite: Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a ‘Disaster’ for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Repping Beverage Co.’s http… 54 minutes ago

timaree_leigh

dr timaree although, in fairness: https://t.co/PFFE7xNFtv 56 minutes ago

Truth_Quest30

Ryk Comerford @fred_connection Maybe not https://t.co/S1vBNDbkfU 57 minutes ago

tyrichmond02115

Tyler Richmond 🆗 Text IMPOTUS to 88022 Fox & CNN Report on Poll Claiming Coronavirus a 'Disaster' for Corona Beer — Conducted By PR Firm Repping Beverage… https://t.co/LgEpRVeupD 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.