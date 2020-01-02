Global  

Hailee Steinfeld Set to Appear on 'Sesame Street'

Hailee Steinfeld knows how to get to Sesame Street! The 23-year-old musician and actress just shared a photo from the set of the beloved children’s television show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailee Steinfeld In the cute snap, Hailee posed alongside Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Rosita and Rudy. “Yeah, I made some cute new [...]
