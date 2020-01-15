Global  

Breaking Down Skai Jackson and Bhad Bhabie's Feud On and Off Social Media

E! Online Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
It's the Hollywood feud that has now turned into a legal situation. Earlier this week, E! News confirmed that Skai Jackson filed a restraining order against rapper Bhad Bhabie--AKA...
News video: Bhad Bhabie Slams Skai Jackson Over NBA Youngboy Drama

Bhad Bhabie Slams Skai Jackson Over NBA Youngboy Drama 03:36

 We’ve got more details on Jake Paul vs Zayn Malik. Machine Gun Kelly and Sommer Ray spark dating rumors. Plus - Bhad Bhabie is mad again.

Skai Jackson Files Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie After Death Threat

Skai Jackson seems to be taking Bhad Bhabie's death threat seriously ... because she just filed for a restraining order against the rapper. Bhad Bhabie went on...
TMZ.com

Skai Jackson Gets a Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie is being ordered to stay away from Skai Jackson. The 17-year-old Jessie star was granted a restraining order by a judge on Thursday (February 27),...
Just Jared

