Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Rap newcomers Lil Baby and Gunna are delivering some key visual awesomeness with the weekend on deck. On Friday, the hip-hop pair blessed fans with their new “Heatin Up” music video premiere. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Baby and Gunna raise the stakes in cinematic awesomeness with their video. Before You Go: Lil Baby […]



The post Watch: Lil Baby + Gunna Reunite For New HEATIN UP Video appeared first on . Rap newcomers Lil Baby and Gunna are delivering some key visual awesomeness with the weekend on deck. On Friday, the hip-hop pair blessed fans with their new “Heatin Up” music video premiere. Big Facts: Heading into the weekend, Baby and Gunna raise the stakes in cinematic awesomeness with their video. Before You Go: Lil Baby […]The post Watch: Lil Baby + Gunna Reunite For New HEATIN UP Video appeared first on . 👓 View full article