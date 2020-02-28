Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > David Brooks Called Out For ‘Never Sanders’ Op-Ed in NY Times: ‘Truly Grotesque Pack of Lies’

David Brooks Called Out For ‘Never Sanders’ Op-Ed in NY Times: ‘Truly Grotesque Pack of Lies’

Mediaite Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Conservative commentator David Brooks labeled Sen. Bernie Sanders "the end of liberalism" in an opinion piece published by The New York Times on Friday, sparking anger in political pundits, who have identified several factual errors in the article.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

agent1220

Agent1220 David Brooks Called Out For 'Never Sanders' Op-Ed in NY Times: 'Truly Grotesque Pack of Lies' https://t.co/Uq7CnhiX42 via @mediaite 29 seconds ago

soundnado

soundnado 🌪 New York Times columnist David Brooks labeled Sen. Bernie Sanders “the end of liberalism” in an opinion piece publi… https://t.co/DD2oWo7dnO 7 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite David Brooks Called Out For ‘Never Sanders’ Op-Ed in NY Times https://t.co/MbtYia1Bv5 22 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Sean Rayford/Getty Images New York Times columnist #David #Brooks labeled Sen. #Bernie #Sanders “the end of libera… https://t.co/r7Pdfp27t4 30 minutes ago

Sandersbot1000

Sanders Socialismbot 1000 RT @realworldrj: Shorter David Brooks: I promoted disastrous wars, calamitous tax breaks, catastrophically racist policies but I will never… 11 hours ago

realworldrj

President “Carnival Barking Clown” Shorter David Brooks: I promoted disastrous wars, calamitous tax breaks, catastrophically racist policies but I wil… https://t.co/JzHZBHHiQJ 11 hours ago

Zbeckers

Need a Funny Name @HouCounterplot Crazy-Patsy Cline Thunder Rolls-Garth Brooks Folsom Prision Blue-Johnny Cash Extra—-You never even… https://t.co/Yu62vA6oSy 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.