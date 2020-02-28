Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ex-NFL Player Jack Brewer Calls Trump the ‘First Black President’ During Black History Month Roundtable

Ex-NFL Player Jack Brewer Calls Trump the ‘First Black President’ During Black History Month Roundtable

Mediaite Friday, 28 February 2020 ()
Ex-NFL Player Jack Brewer Calls Trump the ‘First Black President’ During Black History Month RoundtableFormer football safety Jack Brewer called President Donald Trump America’s “first black president” during a Black History Month roundtable at the White House on Thursday. “Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month, man, you are the first black president,” Brewer declared. Jack Brewer to President Trump: […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published < > Embed
News video: Black History Month: Honoring Julius Caesar Watts Jr.

Black History Month: Honoring Julius Caesar Watts Jr. 00:27

 Black History Month: Honoring Julius Caesar Watts Jr.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Metro's Pearl Cohn students honor Harriet Tubman [Video]Metro's Pearl Cohn students honor Harriet Tubman

A Black History Month project is empowering Metro students to be "fearless" like the famous Abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:04Published

National Pan-Hellenic Council members discuss historically black fraternities and sororities [Video]National Pan-Hellenic Council members discuss historically black fraternities and sororities

9 of the largest historically black fraternities and sororities are represented right here in Milwaukee, through the collaborative National Pan-Hellenic Council. Several members of the council dropped..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Former NFL player calls Trump 'first black president' at White House event

Former NFL safety and Fordham professor Jack Brewer called Trump the "first black president" during a White House roundtable celebrating Black History Month.
FOXNews.com

Trump honors African American History Month

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump met with African American supporters and hosted an African American History Month reception on Thursday at...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

sebastiansinyc

lonewolf✝️ RT @ChristianPost: Former Vikings player-turned-ordained minister Jack Brewer called President Donald Trump America’s “first black preside… 8 minutes ago

RacySicilian

Racy 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇺🇲 RT @Trey_VonDinkis: 🇺🇸 MAGA MAN - FORMER MINN VIKING tabs TRUMP as 'FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT' Former Minnesota Viking Jack Brewer Calls Trump… 12 minutes ago

FrancisFaustina

Catholic DEPLORABLE 4 Trump 2020 Ex-NFL player Jack Brewer calls Trump ‘first black president’ as supporters bless him at White House https://t.co/x6HBpsXLLE 23 minutes ago

real_hendertc

James ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @_1BUV: Former football safety #Jack #Brewer called #President Donald #Trump America’s “first #Black #President” during a #Black History… 36 minutes ago

ChristianPost

The Christian Post Former Vikings player-turned-ordained minister Jack Brewer called President Donald Trump America’s “first black pr… https://t.co/lNCvZusiwX 41 minutes ago

MySoulRadio

MySoulRadio https://t.co/K3Usia5cb5 Life Style Former NFL Player Calls Donald Trump ‘First Black President’ at White House Even… https://t.co/yOLiiAqxvS 42 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.