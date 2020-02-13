Global  

Lil Baby Releases ‘My Turn’ Album, Drops ‘Heatin’ Up’ Video With Gunna

Billboard.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Lil Baby's sophomore project My Turn arrived Friday (Feb. 28) alongside the "Heatin' Up" music video featuring the rapper's famed collaborator and mentor Gunna.
Lil Wayne Has More Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 Hits Than Elvis Presley, The Beatles & Eminem [Video]Lil Wayne Has More Top 40 Billboard Hot 100 Hits Than Elvis Presley, The Beatles & Eminem

Lil Wayne dropped his new album Funeral earlier this month and in the process, secured his 82nd Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “I Do It” featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby. Produced: Pro..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:21Published

Lil Wayne now has more 'Billboard' Top 40 hits than Elvis [Video]Lil Wayne now has more 'Billboard' Top 40 hits than Elvis

Lil Wayne has the second-most top 40 Hot 100 hits with 82.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published


Watch: Lil Baby + Gunna Reunite For New HEATIN UP Video

Watch: Lil Baby + Gunna Reunite For New HEATIN UP VideoRap newcomers Lil Baby and Gunna are delivering some key visual awesomeness with the weekend on deck. On Friday, the hip-hop pair blessed fans with their new...
SOHH

Watch: Lil Baby Stacks His Riches In New SUM 2 PROVE Video

Watch: Lil Baby Stacks His Riches In New SUM 2 PROVE VideoAtlanta rapper Lil Baby is in steady work mode. The hip-hop entertainer has come through with his new, cinematic-looking “Sum 2 Prove” music video premiere....
SOHH

