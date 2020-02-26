Global  

Van Jones Rips Joe Biden’s Campaign for Feeling Like a ‘Dead Man Walking’: ‘He’s Broke’

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
CNN’s Van Jones ripped into former Vice President Joe Biden‘s run for the White House Friday, blasting the campaign as “a dead man walking.” Jones added that the campaign should be fundraising large sums of money due to Biden’s name recognition – but instead, the former VP is “broke.” CNN anchor John Berman began the […]
