Gauri Khan wants SRK to make DDLJ 2 after Donald Trump's speech

Mid-Day Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan should make a sequel of his 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, his wife Gauri Khan feels. Gauri's contention came in the wake of US President Donald Trump mentioning DDLJ in his speech while addressing the packed crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on his recent India visit. He spoke of DDLJ...
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump slurs through speech as he mocks Joe Biden's stutter

President Donald Trump has slurred through his speech at a Nevada rally on Friday before then mocking former Vice President Joe Biden's stutter.
Independent

May be Shah Rukh Khan should make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge 2: Gauri Khan on Donald Trump mentioning film in speech

Donald Trump, during his India visit, spoke of DDLJ as one of the `classic films` that the Indian film industry has given to the world, leaving SRK fans in a...
Zee News


