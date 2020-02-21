Gauri Khan wants SRK to make DDLJ 2 after Donald Trump's speech
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Superstar Shah Rukh Khan should make a sequel of his 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, his wife Gauri Khan feels. Gauri's contention came in the wake of US President Donald Trump mentioning DDLJ in his speech while addressing the packed crowd at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on his recent India visit. He spoke of DDLJ...
Shah Rukh Khan attended Gauri Khan's home decor event in Mumbai. The event exhibited Gauri's multiple home designs.
