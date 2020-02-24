Global  

Flavor Flav Blasts Bernie Sanders LA Rally: ‘There Is No Public Enemy Without Flavor Flav’

Billboard.com Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
With Public Enemy slated to perform at a *Bernie Sanders* rally on Sunday (March 1) in Los Angeles, founding member Flavor Flav is accusing the Vermont Senator of misappropriating his likeness and promoting “a false narrative” that the group has endorsed his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
 U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders blasted President Donald Trump and his administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the eve of South Carolina's fourth-in-the-nation nominating contest on Saturday.

Flavor Flav tells Bernie Sanders to stop promoting 'false narrative' using Public Enemy's name

Flava Flav is fighting back against Sanders after the 2020 hopeful allegedly listed his hip hop group Public Enemy as the headliner for a campaign event being...
FOXNews.com

Bernie Sanders supporter Mark Ruffalo calls Donald Trump 'public enemy number one'

Mark Ruffalo declared Donald Trump “public enemy number one” when it comes to climate change while promoting his new film.
FOXNews.com

