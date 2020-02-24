Flavor Flav Blasts Bernie Sanders LA Rally: ‘There Is No Public Enemy Without Flavor Flav’

With Public Enemy slated to perform at a *Bernie Sanders* rally on Sunday (March 1) in Los Angeles, founding member Flavor Flav is accusing the Vermont Senator of misappropriating his likeness and promoting “a false narrative” that the group has endorsed his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.



