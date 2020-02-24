Lady Gaga Went Cold Turkey to Quit Smoking & Advises Fans To Never Start
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Lady Gaga is opening up about what she went through to quit smoking in her new interview with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. While chatting about her upcoming music and album, the 33-year-old musician revealed that she actually went cold turkey to quit the habit. “I’m not smoking anymore, but I’d [...]
