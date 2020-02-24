Global  

Lady Gaga Went Cold Turkey to Quit Smoking & Advises Fans To Never Start

Just Jared Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Lady Gaga is opening up about what she went through to quit smoking in her new interview with New Music Daily with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. While chatting about her upcoming music and album, the 33-year-old musician revealed that she actually went cold turkey to quit the habit. “I’m not smoking anymore, but I’d [...]
News video: Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album

Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album 01:13

 Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album The pop star returned with her first solo single in three years on Thursday night. Gaga released the new single accompanied by a new music video. The singer discussed her new album in an interview with Zane Lowe for 'New Music Daily' on Apple...

Behind The Scenes Of Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Video [Video]Behind The Scenes Of Lady Gaga's 'Stupid Love' Video

In this vertical video shot on iPhones, Lady Gaga fans are given a behind-the-scenes look at the Grammy Award winner's new music video for her single "Stupid Love".

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love' [Video]Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love'

Lady Gaga to Release a New Single This Week, 'Stupid Love' News of the upcoming song came from Gaga herself in a tweet. The pop star also hinted towards a future sixth album. Lady Gaga, via Twitter..

Cardi B channels Lady Gaga as she defends Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya from transphobes

Cardi B quoted Lady Gaga as she stood up for Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper jumped to Zaya’s defence after a number of...
Lady Gaga Reveals New Details About LG6, aka Her Next Album

Now that Lady Gaga‘s first single off her upcoming sixth album has been released, she is opening up about what fans can expect from her new music. While Gaga...
