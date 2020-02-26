Global  

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He’s ‘Not Being Muzzled’ After Report on Coronavirus Response

Mediaite Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and one of the people involved in the coronavirus response, denied tonight he’s being “muzzled” by the White House. Fauci appeared on MSNBC tonight and spoke with Chris Matthews about the U.S. response to the virus amid growing concerns of it spreading […]
