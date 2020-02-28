Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love". Against the backdrop of a desert-like land, the 33-year-old leads her people to war in a skimpy metallic pink bikini that matches her hair and face paint, reports etonline.com. Like their leader, Gaga's followers are all... 👓 View full article

