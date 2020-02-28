Lady Gaga is pink bikini-clad warrior princess in new video
Saturday, 29 February 2020 () Singer-actress Lady Gaga has turned a futuristic warrior princess in her new music video, "Stupid love". Against the backdrop of a desert-like land, the 33-year-old leads her people to war in a skimpy metallic pink bikini that matches her hair and face paint, reports etonline.com. Like their leader, Gaga's followers are all...
Lady Gaga Releases 'Stupid Love' and Discusses New Album The pop star returned with her first solo single in three years on Thursday night. Gaga released the new single accompanied by a new music video. The singer discussed her new album in an interview with Zane Lowe for 'New Music Daily' on Apple...