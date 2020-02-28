Global  

Dakota Johnson & Her Pup Zeppelin Make The Cutest Pair Out in LA

Just Jared Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Dakota Johnson keeps it cute in a floral wrap dress while out and about in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (February 28). The 30-year-old actress was seen picking up her cute dog Zeppelin from a grooming appointment during her outing on a sunny day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson Earlier in [...]
