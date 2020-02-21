Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Thappad' box office collection day 1

'Thappad' box office collection day 1

IndiaTimes Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Taapsee Pannu's starrer 'Thappad' got released yesterday and has kicked off with a poor start. The film has failed to attract cinephiles to the theatres on the first day. According to the latest report of Box office India, the film has collected Rs. 2.75- 3 crore nett on its opening day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

How Will 'Birds Of Prey' Be Remembered? [Video]How Will 'Birds Of Prey' Be Remembered?

'Birds of Prey' is drastically under performing at the box office. But, is it the abysmal failure the media is painting it as? According to Den of Geek, the movie's box office performance is not as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Adorable groundhog babies share apple slices in the sunshine [Video]Adorable groundhog babies share apple slices in the sunshine

We have all seen groundhogs at some point or another, at least in North America. Although it is likely that we have actually called them "gophers", a close relative of the groundhog, the names are..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thappad box office collection day 1: Taapsee Pannu starrer opens with decent numbers

Thappad's collection is most likely to pick-up during the weekend as the film has received mainly positive reviews. That's not all, even the audience is liking...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressMid-DayDNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.