'Thappad' box office collection day 1

Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Taapsee Pannu's starrer 'Thappad' got released yesterday and has kicked off with a poor start. The film has failed to attract cinephiles to the theatres on the first day. According to the latest report of Box office India, the film has collected Rs. 2.75- 3 crore nett on its opening day. 👓 View full article

