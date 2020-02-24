Global  

Bad Bunny Drops New Album 'YHLQMDLG'

Saturday, 29 February 2020
It's been a busy few weeks for *Bad Bunny*.

Popping up at the Superbowl Half-Time show alongside Shakira, the rapper then confirmed plans for a new album.

Performing on *The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon*, Bad Bunny unveiled fresh material.

Now his new album out now. It's titled 'YHLQMDLG', which stands for 'Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana' - it translates into English as 'I Do What I Want To Do'.

Listen to it below.

Recent related news from verified sources

Is Bad Bunny's New Album Dropping Soon? Here Are 5 Clues

Bad Bunny might soon release a new album, and all the clues are spread across his social media accounts.  The 14-time finalist at the 2020...
Billboard.com

Bad Bunny Reveals Album Details, Rocks ‘Ignorantes’ on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

Bad Bunny revealed his album title, cover and release date during his appearance on Thursday night's (Feb. 27)  "Tonight Show."
Billboard.com

